Jednička draftu NBA
Hvězda s velkým srdcem. Williamson pomůže zaměstnancům haly

Basketbalista Zion Williamson.

14.03.2020 13:45 Původní zpráva

Foto: ČTK , AP/Stacy Bengs

Autor: mor

Týden SPORT

Diskuse

Vstupte do diskusePravidla diskuse

SOUVISEJÍCÍ ČLÁNKY

Utkání NBA mezi Utahem a Portlandem.

Basketbal
Ztráta stovek milionů dolarů. NBA sčítá finanční dopady výluky

Pokud se NBA nerozběhne do konce března, přijde zámořská basketbalová soutěž podle médií o 275 milionů dolarů. Liga byla ve čtvrtek přerušena na neurčito poté,... více

Liga basketbalistek končí, USK má desátý titul v řadě.

Basketbal
Liga basketbalistek končí, USK má desátý titul v řadě

Basketbalová liga žen byla kvůli opatřením proti šíření koronaviru ukončena. Mistrem byl vyhlášen vítěz základní části USK Praha a má desátý titul v řadě.... více

Denzel Valentine za Chicago Bulls.

NBA
Satoranský vypadl ze základní pětky, Chicago porazilo Cleveland

Basketbalista Tomáš Satoranský poprvé chyběl v základní sestavě Chicaga, ale z pozice náhradníka pomohl Bulls ukončit sérii tří porážek. K domácí výhře nad... více

Basketbalistky navzdory varování odehrají utkání proti Italkám.

USK Praha
Basketbalistky navzdory varování odehrají utkání proti Italkám

Úvodní čtvrtfinále Evropské ligy basketbalistek mezi USK Praha a italským Schiem se ve středu uskuteční podle plánu, přestože ministerstvo zdravotnictví žádalo... více

Tisk Poslat Sdílet Nahoru

Časopis Týden

Předplaťte si časopis Týden

V čísle 13/2020 najdete >



Týden

Sedmička

Exkluziv

Interview

Sedmička křížovky

Sedmička křížovky XXL

Sedmička Naše životy

Týden Historie

TV Barrandov

Kino Barrandov

Barrandov Krimi

Barrandov News

Tento web používá k poskytování služeb soubory cookie. Více informací najdete ZDE.