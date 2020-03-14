Jednička draftu NBA
Hvězda s velkým srdcem. Williamson pomůže zaměstnancům haly
14.03.2020 13:45 Původní zpráva
Sportovní svět se z důvodu epidemie koronaviru zastavil a problémy nemají pouze samotní sportovci nebo fanoušci. Bez práce se rázem ocitli například zaměstnanci multifunkčních hal, ve kterých se odehrávají nejsledovanější americké soutěže NHL nebo NBA.
Řada klubů NBA se proto snaží těmto zaměstnancům pomoci. A stranou nezůstali ani hráči. Sto tisíc dolarů věnovali například Kevin Love z Clevelandu, Blake Griffin z Detroitu nebo tahoun Milwaukee Janis Adetonkunbo.
A zapojila si i jednička letošního draftu a už teď jedna z nějvětších hvězd NBA Zion Williamson. Stále teprve devatenáctiletý talent oznámil, že po dobu následujících 30 dnů bude hradit výplatu všem zaměstancům haly svého domovského celku New Orleans Pelicans.
"Lidé v New Orleans se ke mně od začátku chovali skvěle a podporovali mě, jak to bylo možné. Zejména lidé ve Smoothie King Center - díky nim můžeme hrát zápasy, to oni vytváří perfektní prostředí pro nás i pro diváky," uvedl Williamson na svém instagramu.
"Spoustu z nich se přitom ještě nevzpamatovalo z následků hurikánu Katrina a už je tu další problém. Chci jim touto cestou vyjádřit podporu. Moje matka mě vždycky učila, abych myslel na druhé a snažil se jim pomoct," dodal v příspěvku.
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.