Amazonie v plamenech
Hořící plíce světa? Celebrity často užívají dezinformující fotky

Amazonský deštný prales.

23.08.2019 13:36

Foto: ČTK , Chico Batata

Autor: ČTK

Diskuse

Vstupte do diskusePravidla diskuse

SOUVISEJÍCÍ ČLÁNKY

Požáry v Amazonii.

Ekologie
Peklo v Amazonii: svět tepe Brazílii, mluví o mezinárodní krizi

Brazilská vláda čelí mezinárodnímu tlaku a kritice kvůli lesním požárům v Amazonii, jejichž počet se v letošním roce výrazně zvýšil, mimo jiné i kvůli jejich... více

Jedna ze Zoufalých manželek, Felicity Huffmanová, patří k těm, kdo dostali své děti na prestižní školy podvodem.

Prestižní univerzity
Podvody celebrit. Své děti dostaly na školy pomocí úplatků

Herečka Felicity Huffmanová, známá ze seriálu Zoufalé manželky, je mezi asi čtyřicítkou osob, které mají v USA zaplatit pokutu za účast v systému podvodů,... více

Ilustrační foto.

Ayahuasca
Čeští vědci pojedou do Amazonie. Chtějí zkoumat halucinogenní nápoj

Čeští vědci vedení neurovědcem a předním výzkumníkem psychoaktivních látek z Národního ústavu duševního zdraví Tomášem Páleníčkem se chystají na výzkumnou... více

.

Nechutné zacházení
Zakažte prodej psího a kočičího masa, vyzvaly celebrity Indonésii

K zákazu obchodu s masem psů a koček vyzvaly dopisem indonéského prezidenta světové celebrity, mezi nimi například i herečka Cameron Diazová. Na indonéském... více

Tisk Poslat Sdílet Nahoru

Časopis Týden

Předplaťte si časopis Týden

V čísle 34/2019 najdete >



Týden

Instinkt

Sedmička

Exkluziv

Interview

Sedmička křížovky

Sedmička křížovky XXL

Sedmička Naše životy

Týden Historie

TV Barrandov

Kino Barrandov

Barrandov Krimi

Barrandov News

Tento web používá k poskytování služeb soubory cookie. Více informací najdete ZDE.