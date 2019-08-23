Amazonie v plamenech
Hořící plíce světa? Celebrity často užívají dezinformující fotky
23.08.2019 13:36
Řada celebrit a politiků se v těchto dnech vyjadřuje na sociálních sítích k nebývalým lesním požárům v Amazonii a vyzývá k boji za záchranu tamního deštného pralesa, označovaného za plíce planety. Někteří z nich ale mírně dezinformují miliony uživatelů internetu, protože ke svým příspěvkům připojují i několik let staré fotografie, uvedla agentura AFP.
"Náš dům hoří. Doslova," napsal například na twitteru francouzský prezident Emmanuel Macron, který situaci označil za mezinárodní krizi. Ke svému tweetu ale připojil fotografii, kterou ale podle AFP pořídil americký fotograf Loren McIntyre, jenž zemřel v roce 2003.
Notre maison brûle. Littéralement. L’Amazonie, le poumon de notre planète qui produit 20% de notre oxygène, est en feu. C’est une crise internationale. Membres du G7, rendez-vous dans deux jours pour parler de cette urgence. #ActForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/Og2SHvpR1P- Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 22. srpna 2019
Také chilský prezident Sebastián Piňera, který na twitteru nabídl Brazílii a Bolívii pomoc v boji s požáry v Amazonii, připojil starší fotografii. Podle AFP ji pořídil novinář agentury Reuters Nacho Doce v roce 2013.
Los incendios forestales en #Amazonas son graves, afectan los pulmones de nuestro planeta y ponen en riesgo la salud de sus habitantes. Hoy conversé con Presidentes de Brasil @jairBolsonaro y Bolivia @Evoespueblo y les ofrecí la ayuda de Chile para combatir los incendios. pic.twitter.com/oMG1bJAKvl- Sebastian Piñera (@sebastianpinera) 22. srpna 2019
Zavádějící fotografii přidal ke své výzvě za záchranu Amazonie i herec Leonardo DiCaprio, který připojil obrázek požáru lesa v peruánském Puerto Maldonado z roku 2016. Do Peru se nyní požár amazonského pralesa nerozšířil, ač kouř z požárů tam již vítr zanesl. Peruánští hasiči ale už mají pohotovost.
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon-home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species-has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year-a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action-including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
Výzvu i nabídku pomoci Amazonii zveřejnil na instagramu též pilot formule 1 Lewis Hamilton, který také připojil fotku od zesnulého McIntyrea.
Portugalská fotbalová superstar Cristiano Ronaldo varoval svých 180 milionů sledujících uživatelů Instagramu, že amazonský prales hoří už tři týdny. Nicméně k tomu přidal snímek, který byl podle AFP pořízen v jihobrazilském státě Rio Grande do Sul, kde amazonský prales vůbec není.
Také uruguayský fotbalový útočník z klubu FC Barcelona Luis Suárez vyzval k záchraně Amazonie a k příspěvku připojil fotku z roku 2015. V reakcích uživatelů sociální sítě se objevil i komentář, který srovnává ohlasy na nynější situaci v Amazonii s ohlasy na letošní požár pařížské katedrály. U fotky hořící katedrály je popisek "280.000.000 dolarů za 24 hodin" a fotky s nápisem "plíce Země" se píše "0 dolarů za 17 dní".
#PrayForAmazonas y mucha fuerza a nuestro pulmón del mundo. Luchemos entre todos para cuidarlo 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/0PLr2wWdbe- Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) 22. srpna 2019