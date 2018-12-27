Neuvěřitelný výkon
První člověk přešel Antarktidu. Potřeboval na to 54 dnů
27.12.2018 07:59
Třiatřicetiletý Američan Colin O'Brady se stal prvním člověkem, který pouze za použití vlastních sil přešel Antarktidu. Téměř 1500 kilometrů dlouhou cestu krajinou sněhu a ledu urazil za 54 dní, informovaly světové agentury.
O´Brady ve středu dorazil do cíle po jedné z nejtěžších etap, kdy na jeden zátah absolvoval posledních téměř 130 kilometrů, což mu trvalo 32 hodin. "I když těch 32 hodin patřilo k nejtěžším výzvám v mém životě, zároveň byly zcela upřímně jedněmi z nejhezčích chvil, které jsem prožil," napsal na svém instagramu, kde pravidelně zveřejňoval záznamy z cesty.
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous "Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. "It always seems impossible until it’s done.” - Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
Potřebné zásoby si táhl na 170 kilogramů vážících saních, s nimiž překonával dlouhé pláně i větrem naváté sněhové vršky. Musel se potýkat s mrazivým počasím i sněhovými bouřemi.
Na cestu vyrazil i proto, aby spolu s dalším dobrodruhem, Angličanem Louisem Ruddem uctili památku neúspěšného předchůdce Henryho Worsleye. Tento britský cestovatel zemřel před dvěma lety, když se sám pokoušel zdolat Antarktidu. O´Brady a Rudd vyrazili ve stejný den, Angličan však zatím do cíle nedorazil.
Podle agentury AP má O´Brady v plánu na Antarktidě setrvat do jeho příchodu, aby oslavili fakt, že jsou jedinými lidmi na planetě, kterým se podobná věc podařila.
Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu
Day 42: DREAMS INTO REALITY. Even though I’m 50 miles past the South Pole now, I can’t help but post one more image from the day I arrived - a dream come true. Plus, today is a very historic date. On December 14, 1911, this day exactly 107 years ago, Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole. Talk about inspiration. That was a true journey into the unknown that took years and years to complete. I finished a bike ride in 2016 and got the spark of inspiration for this project. I immediately came home and wrote it all down on my whiteboard. Since that day I’ve been working everyday to turn this dream into reality; training, fundraising, researching. The key is that each day I took a step toward making my dream a reality even with countless setbacks and mistakes made along the way, I kept trying. I haven’t realized the dream yet. That’s what I’m doing every day out here...taking step after step to make it come true. Whatever you are dreaming of in life, be that in business, art, music, love, entrepreneurship, sports - it can be anything. Stop just dreaming and take the first step. As in the immortal words of Walt Disney, "If you can dream it, you can do it!!” But dreaming alone won’t get you there. If it’s going to work, action is required. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible Shoutout to @samuel.a.harrison for snapping this amazing shot of me. Samuel and another scientist from the South Pole station read about my journey in the @nytimes and came outside to the Pole to cheer me on!