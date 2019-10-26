Turnaj mistryň
OBRAZEM: Když krása střídá nádheru. Češky ozdobily banket

26.10.2019 12:12 Původní zpráva

Foto: ČTK

Autor: - cih -

Karolína Muchová si v premiéře turnaje Elite Trophy finále nezahraje.

Elite Trophy
Statečný boj nestačil, Muchová končí

Tenistka Karolína Muchová prohrála v semifinále turnaje Elite Trophy v Ču-chaji s čtvrtou nasazenou Běloruskou Arynou Sabalenkovou za necelé dvě hodiny 5:7,... více

Elina Svitolinová zvedá nad hlavu trofej pro vítězku Turnaje mistryň roku 2018.

Turnaj mistryň
Proti Češkám: sexy obhájkyně, snoubenka milionáře i kriketistka

Původní zpráva Tenistka Muchová na turnaji Elite Trophy řádí, napodobit její spanilou jízdu budou chtít Petra Kvitová a Karolína Plíšková. Prohlédněte si šest soupeřek... více

Tenistky Petra Kvitová a Karolína Plíšková (zleva).

Turnaj mistryň
České tenistky se ve skupině nepotkají. Co řekly o soupeřkách?

České tenistky Karolína Plíšková a Petra Kvitová se tentokrát na Turnaji mistryň ve skupině nepotkají. Páteční los rozhodl, že světová dvojka Plíšková je v... více

Michová zdolala Američanku, ve hře je semifinále.

Elite Trophy
Muchová zdolala Američanku, ve hře je semifinále

Tenistka Karolína Muchová vstoupila do turnaje Elite Trophy v Ču-chaji výhrou 2:6, 6:2, 7:5 nad Alison Riskeovou z USA. V pátek se třiadvacetiletá česká hráčka... více

