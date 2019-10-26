Turnaj mistryň
OBRAZEM: Když krása střídá nádheru. Češky ozdobily banket
26.10.2019 12:12 Původní zpráva
Tenistky z Česka již tradičně září nejen na kurtech s raketou, ale i když se hodí do gala. To opět dokázaly na slavnostním banketu před Turnajem mistryň v čínském Šen-čenu, kde to hráčkám velmi slušelo.
Karolína Plíšková
.@KaPliskova makes her way to the stage in Shenzhen pic.twitter.com/s3RTiwbE23- Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 25, 2019
Petra Kvitová
.@Petra_Kvitova on her way to the stage at the @WTAFinals draw gala pic.twitter.com/z2eejNMnGs- Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 25, 2019
Naomi Ósakáová
.@Naomi_Osaka_ at the @WTAFinals draw gala pic.twitter.com/jzH8UDkKay- Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 25, 2019
Ashleigh Bartyová
.@ashbarty on the red carpet at the @WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/t8C7raMQ6Y- Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 25, 2019
Belinda Bencicová
How happy is @BelindaBencic to be at the @WTAFinals? Well.. pic.twitter.com/xjiQ8KX5CI- Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 25, 2019
Simona Halepová
.@Simona_Halep enjoying her way up to the draw stage at the @WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/frRZbSJbjx- Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 25, 2019
Bianca Andreescuová
.@Bandreescu_ on the red carpet at the @WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/WavpHrTKpl- Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 25, 2019
Elina Svitolinová
.@ElinaSvitolina makes her way to the stage at the @WTAFinals draw gala pic.twitter.com/N0iioVKZQR- Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) October 25, 2019